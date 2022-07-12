Joseph Francis Reich

Joseph “JR” Francis Reich, age 96, passed away peacefully at CornerStone Hospice on June 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and family members.

Mr. Reich was born on March 4, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Alma Louise Thoma and Ambrose F. Reich. Mr. Reich was predeceased by his parents, brother (Father Paul) and sister (Helen Cuthbert). He is survived by his wife, Anna Miles-Reich, stepchildren, dearly loved nieces and extended family.

Mr. Reich attended North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, proudly served in the United States Army during WWII for which he was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained while in Okinawa, was a team member of J & L Steel and a life-long Pittsburgh Pirates Steelers fan. He relocated to sunny Florida area in the early 1970’s and was blessed to serve his community by working and retiring with Walt Disney World after 25 years of service; 15 years with the Monterey’s Band as Vocalist/ M.C. and performed as a duo with his wife Anna, as pianist, in the Villages area around 13 years. His signature songs of “What a Wonderful World” and “Hello Dolly” were thoroughly enjoyed by all. Much of his adult life was spent giving joy to others through his gift of extended friendships, sharing “Good hearted” jokes, beautiful singing voice and being an outstanding entertainer.

A remembrance in Mr. Reich’s honor: Communion service and a Celebration of Life with military honors by the American Legion Honor Guard at Steeplechase Retirement Living Community on Saturday, June 25, 2022. May we all remember Joe “JR” with a smile; sharing his jokes and zest for life.