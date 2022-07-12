Lawrence A. Pelkey

83.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
By Staff Report
Lawrence A “Larry” Pelkey passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 4, 2022; he was 72 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda, and two sons, Kevin of Georgia and Jason of Rhode Island, daughter in-law Cecelia and 2 grandchildren Andrew and Margaret. Along with brothers, Jerry (wife Valerie) , Gary, Eric (wife Rhonda), one sister Pamela Fournier (husband Steven), several nieces and nephews and his father Winfred “Manny” Pelkey. His mother, Viola, predeceased him.

Lawrence was a Vietnam Veteran having proudly served aboard the USS Coral Sea.

Larry was born in Massena, New York and retired from New York State Department of Corrections in 2009. After retirement, he moved to Florida. He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling with his wife of over 50 years and playing golf with his friends.

His final resting place will be the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

Donations may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Foundation, Disabled Americans Veterans or a charity of one’s choice.

