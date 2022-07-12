91 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Oxford man arrested after woman reports injuries to law enforcement

By Staff Report
Nathan Chad Knight
An Oxford man was arrested after a woman reported injuries which were allegedly inflicted by him.

Nathan Chad Knight, 42, was booked Sunday night on a charge of battery at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He was arrested after a woman reported that on June 28 Knight left her with bruises on her bicep and two smaller lacerations on her wrist, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies made a well-being check on the woman and found Knight at the location. He was taken into custody and released after posting $1,000 bond.

