Tuesday, July 12, 2022
By Staff Report
Dr. Samuel Charles Gottshall

Samuel Charles Gottshall was a doctor, husband, and father of five children. He passed away on June 11, 2022 at age 90.

He was born to Hannah Mary Gottshall on October 26, 1931 and was raised in Trappe, PA in Montgomery County. Raised on his grandparents’ farm, Samuel learned to be hard working and self-reliant, all PA Mennonite/ Church of the Brethren values. While attending Collegeville Trappe High School (Class of 1949) he mowed lawns for the business men in town who later helped him get scholarships for nearby Ursinus College (class of 1953). He achieved an MD from Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia class of 1957. He specialized in anesthesiology, working at a Reading Hospital in Reading, PA where he met his wife, Margaret Wray Ringler (Peggy). They married on July 16, 1966 and had over 50 years of wedded bliss. They had 3 children together: John, Jennifer and Robert who together brought them 6 grandchildren. Samuel retired from anesthesia completing 23 years at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, PA in 2004.

Sam was an avid chess player in his youth and a pinochle player in his adulthood. His children always enjoyed playing cards with him on holiday occasions. He spent his retirement years with Peggy in The Villages, Florida where he ran the local Gideon chapter, distributing Bibles and guest speaking at churches to help spread the Word of God. He is now with Peggy in heaven who preceded him in death.

Samuel is survived by his three children: John & Robert Gottshall and Jennifer Gottshall Kwawu. Funeral services will be on July 16th, 2022 at 10 AM at Beyers Funeral Home at 134 N US Highway 441 Lady Lake, FL 32159 with interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

