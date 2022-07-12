Significant increase in my homeowners Insurance

To the Editor:

I just received my renewal bill for my homeowners insurance and it is increasing from $753 to $1,663. The biggest increase in the policy was the hurricane insurance, it went from $253 to $753. I called the insurance company; they said the increase was due to the state of Florida policies, and most of the large insurance company’s no longer offer homeowner policies in Florida, leaving you at he mercy of the companies that stay.

I talked to a neighbor about the increase. He informed me he was getting a policy from the same insurance company (Kins) his rate will be $703, after he puts on a new roof. His roof is over 15 years old, my roof just turned 10 and it’s a 20-year roof. The state needs to stop the insurance companies from raising the rates by any percent that they want.

Any suggestions where I could get a more reasonable rate?

Anthony Aquilina

Village of Santiago