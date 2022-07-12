Sumter County commissioners vote to keep fire assessment fees at same level

Fire assessment fees will remain the same next year for Sumter County property owners, possibly for the last time.

Commissioners voted Tuesday night to maintain the current fee of $124 per parcel for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The fee will pay some costs for both the Sumter County and Villages fire departments.

They also approved a $69,000 contract with Bensesch & Co. to examine fire and emergency medical services budgets and recommend fire assessment fees for 2023-24.

A referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot will ask voters whether an independent fire district should be established for The Villages. If the referendum passes, financing of the two fire departments will be separate for the following fiscal year.

An independent district would collect its own fire assessment fees while the county would continue to collect them for non-Villages Sumter County.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the fire assessment fees will raise more than $9 million next year and the rest of the fire department costs would come from the county’s general fund.

The county administrator said the contract with Benesch & Company will sort out the financial impact of a Villages independent district, assuming the referendum is approved. The company will determine the appropriate fees and cap on those fees.

“This will help us get ahead of the game and be prepared,” Arnold said.

Benesch & Company was hired after a request for proposals failed to generate interest from other firms.

Last year, commissioners decided not to increase the maximum level or cap on fire fees, which remains at $125 per parcel.

The move to establish a Villages independent fire district came after a special committee was appointed last year to examine problems with county ambulance services provided by American Medical Response, a large national company, and make recommendations for future services. Long delays were reported for AMR ambulances.

The committee recommended that ambulance services be transferred to the two fire departments and commissioners upheld that recommendation.

The Villages Fire Department plans to begin providing ambulance services on Oct. 1 and the county then will begin a transition to county-operated ambulances.