Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Woman with drugs arrested by Lady Lake police nabbed again two days later

By Staff Report
Shana Lori Harbin
A woman with drugs who was arrested by Lady Lake police was nabbed again two days later in Leesburg.

Shana Lori Harbin, 36, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of a vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sunoco gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A police officer checked on a passenger in the vehicle who appeared to be passed out. Harbin said the passenger was “just tired.” The officer suspected the passenger was under the influence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and a glass pipe. The officer also found that Harbin driver’s license has been suspended and she has multiple previous convictions for driving while license suspended. The New York native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail. She posted $5,000 bond and was released.

Harbin was with a group of people in a suspicious vehicle Monday evening in Eustis. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle. There was “an abundance of baggage belonging to females.” Harbin was found to be in possession of multiple forms of identification, including four Social Security cards, 10 debit/credit cards, two United Health Care cards, two Medicaid cards and identification cards from Ohio and Florida. She was also in possession multiple blank checks from a man’s bank account and a woman’s pay stubs. Eustis police were able to make contact with the woman whose name appeared on the pay stubs who said Harbin should not be in possession of them. Harbin was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was taken into custody and booked at the jail on $8,000 bond.

Also taken into custody was 30-year-old Cheri Poiret of Lady Lake. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the jail on $4,000 bond.

