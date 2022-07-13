Bobby J. Earls, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather & Inventor came into this world on May 13, 1938 in Tennessee and left peacefully on July 7, 2022. His immediate family, Wife, Sharon Earls; Daughter, Deanna (Timm) Cox; Granddaughter, Taylor Cox; Great Grandson, Trevor Cox reside locally.

He served his country in the Army and upon honorable discharge settled in Indiana where he met his wife that has been by his side for 57 years. He became an Engineer for the Railroad and truly loved his career and after 35 years retired to sunny Florida where he and his family had vacationed many times over the years. The thought of no more cold winters or shoveling snow was music to his ears. He would be on a permanent vacation but that didn’t last for long as Bob was always handy and trying to figure out how to fix something or make it better which is how Screen Room Drains came to fruition. Even through the struggles of cancer and radiation he persevered never losing sight of his vision to leave a legacy for his family and invented a drain for screen enclosures, had it patented all while recovering. His body may have been going through a lot, but his mind was sharp and he was determined to see this invention to the end. Here we are 11 years later and the onset of other sicknesses along his journey, he would always say, I never thought one little idea would become so big. He was humbled by the appreciation from all his customers and his family is grateful to each and every one of you and we will carry on.

Services will be held at Hiers-Baxley 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 10:00am – 12:00pm on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. As a proud Veteran, his final resting place will be the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Contributions to the family can be directed to Sharon Earls, 532 Loma Paseo Drive Lady Lake, FL 32159 and the family will deliver the funds to the amazing Amedisys Compassionate Care Hospice division. The staff’s commitment, their dedication, time, love and comfort carried us through to the end and our gratitude and appreciation will forever be remembered.