Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Convicted criminal arrested after paying unwanted visit to home in Coleman

By Staff Report
Chavez Lorenz Belle
Chavez Lorenz Belle

A convicted criminal was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to a home in Coleman.

Chavez Lorenz Belle, 23, of Coleman, was arrested Tuesday after showing up at the office of his probation officer in Bushnell. Belle is on probation as the result of previous criminal activity, including a high-speed chase near The Villages last year in which he crashed a stolen car.

The probation officer alerted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which had been looking for Belle in connection with a July 6 attack on a man at a home in Coleman. The man had suffered swelling on the left side of his face. Belle had been repeatedly warned he was not welcome in the home, but showed up anyway, according to an arrest report. An altercation followed his arrival at the home.

Belle was arrested on a charge of burglary with assault or battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was being held without bond due to numerous probation violations.

