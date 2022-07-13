Lewis C. Knopp, 91, went to rest in Jesus Christ on June 28, 2022 following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. He was born June 15, 1931 in WV to Harold Knopp and Charlotte Staats.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife Susan Knopp, son James Knopp, daughter Linda Knopp, stepsons C.R. and Ian Harris, eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Services will be held Sunday, August 7th at 2:30pm at Pimlico Recreation Center in The Villages. Pastor Harold Hendren from New Covenant United Methodist Church presiding.