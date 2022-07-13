Out-of-towner spots intruder at her home thanks to her surveillance system

A suspected burglar was arrested after an out-of-towner spotted him on her property thanks to her surveillance system.

The owner of the home on Lakeview Street in Lady Lake was in North Carolina when she received a notification on her phone from her security system, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She observed a man with a red backpack who was walking around her fenced-in property. He attempted to open windows and doors at the residence.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Christopher Franklin Salas sitting under the back porch of the residence. His bicycle was parked out front. Officers determined he would have had to climb the fence to enter the property and noted there were “No Trespassing” signs posted.

Salas was arrested on charges of burglary and trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.