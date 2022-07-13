94 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
type here...

Out-of-towner spots intruder at her home thanks to her surveillance system

By Staff Report
Christopher Franklin Salas
Christopher Franklin Salas

A suspected burglar was arrested after an out-of-towner spotted him on her property thanks to her surveillance system.

The owner of the home on Lakeview Street in Lady Lake was in North Carolina when she received a notification on her phone from her security system, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She observed a man with a red backpack who was walking around her fenced-in property. He attempted to open windows and doors at the residence.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Christopher Franklin Salas sitting under the back porch of the residence. His bicycle was parked out front. Officers determined he would have had to climb the fence to enter the property and noted there were “No Trespassing” signs posted.

Salas was arrested on charges of burglary and trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages has little regard for loss of natural habitat

A Sumterville resident contends The Villages has little regard for the loss of natural habitat. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Latest rumor about purchase by the Developer

A Village of Collier resident who recently got everybody laughing with a Letter to the Editor, is ready to deliver another chuckle.

Significant increase in my homeowners Insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident reports a significant increase in his homeowner’s insurance rate.

Villages-News.com was disrespectful to grandmother who let 9-year-old drive golf cart

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, accuses Villages-News.com of being disrespectful to a grandmother injured in a crash after allowing her 9-year-old granddaughter to drive a golf cart.

Letter about Developer buying Florida Turnpike made my morning

A Village of Summerhill resident got a great laugh thanks to a Letter to the Editor in which a resident claimed the Developer has purchased the Florida Turnpike.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos