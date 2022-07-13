Suspect tracked down in theft of vacuum cleaners from Target in The Villages

A suspect has been tracked down in the theft of vacuum cleaners in 2020 from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Brian Patrick Willbur, 40, of Longwood, was booked Tuesday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with multiple counts of grand theft. Willbur was caught on surveillance on two different days in October 2020 stealing Dyson vacuum cleaners and other merchandise from the store, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. In December of that year, the detective investigating the case found that the Altamonte Springs Police Department was investigating a similar string of thefts and was looking for Willbur. Warrants were issued for his arrest.

His bond at the Lake County Jail was set at $8,000.