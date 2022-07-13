Terrorists are exploiting our porous southwest border

I was very disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Biden Administration to end President Trump’s successful “Remain in Mexico” policy.

This policy required illegal immigrants requesting asylum in the U.S. to stay in Mexico until their cases are adjudicated. Ending it only incentivizes surges of migrants, increases changes of exploitation by human traffickers and reduces our national security. Terrorists are also exploiting our porous southwest border to enter our country. Since October last year, 50 people on the Terrorist Screening Database have been apprehended attempting to illegally enter our country.

I’ve taken a series of actions to secure our border and push back on President Biden’s failure to enforce the laws of the United States of America. Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have consistently blocked our attempts.

I will continue to keep fighting and hope that next year Republicans will have the majority and ability to set the legislative calendar.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.