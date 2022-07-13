90.7 F
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
The Villages has little regard for loss of natural habitat

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As I drive around Lake and Sumter counties, I am confused at the widespread planting of palm trees. It is rather peculiar since Miami-Dade has recently begun removing the palm tree and replacing them with deciduous trees. The broad leaf trees take in much more carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. Wide swaths of carbon dioxide reducing foliage have been decimated for expansion of The Villages and other new developments with little regard to loss of habitat and the extensive, expensive, and disruptive development of infrastructures.

Barbara Northcutt
Sumterville

 

