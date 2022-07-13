Villager who remains banned from pool over politics facing another criminal trial

A Villager who remains banned from his neighborhood pool over politics is set to face another criminal trial next month.

Ed McGinty of the Village of Hadley was acquitted in April in Sumter County Court after the prosecutor’s office failed to prove a stalking case. McGinty was arrested Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the home of a woman with whom he was known to have a long-running political feud. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after arguing with the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt.

The 74-year-old could be heading to another trial in August to face a charge of violating an injunction. A pretrial conference in McGinty’s case has been set for July 26 with a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 1. In this case, McGinty is charged with going to the Village of Hadley pool after he had been ordered by a judge to stay away from his political nemeses.

Last month, the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors voted to continue to ban McGinty from the Hadley swimming pool through Oct. 26.