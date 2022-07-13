92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
type here...

Villager who remains banned from pool over politics facing another criminal trial

By Meta Minton

A Villager who remains banned from his neighborhood pool over politics is set to face another criminal trial next month.

Ed McGinty of the Village of Hadley was acquitted in April in Sumter County Court after the prosecutor’s office failed to prove a stalking case. McGinty was arrested Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the home of a woman with whom he was known to have a long-running political feud. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after arguing with the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt.

Villager Ed McGinty is led away from the Hadley swimming pool by a Sumter County sheriffs deputy.
Villager Ed McGinty is led away from the Hadley swimming pool last year by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

The 74-year-old could be heading to another trial in August to face a charge of violating an injunction. A pretrial conference in McGinty’s case has been set for July 26 with a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 1. In this case, McGinty is charged with going to the Village of Hadley pool after he had been ordered by a judge to stay away from his political nemeses.

Last month, the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors voted to continue to ban McGinty from the Hadley swimming pool through Oct. 26.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s get rid of political signs and flags in The Villages

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to get rid of political signs and flags in The Villages.

The Villages has little regard for loss of natural habitat

A Sumterville resident contends The Villages has little regard for the loss of natural habitat. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Latest rumor about purchase by the Developer

A Village of Collier resident who recently got everybody laughing with a Letter to the Editor, is ready to deliver another chuckle.

Significant increase in my homeowners Insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident reports a significant increase in his homeowner’s insurance rate.

Villages-News.com was disrespectful to grandmother who let 9-year-old drive golf cart

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, accuses Villages-News.com of being disrespectful to a grandmother injured in a crash after allowing her 9-year-old granddaughter to drive a golf cart.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos