Woman arrested after attempting to prevent police from arresting suspect hiding in closet

A 20-year-old woman was arrested after attempting to prevent a police officer from arresting a suspect hiding in a closet.

A Wildwood police officer was on patrol at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of High Street and Orange Street when he spotted a man believed to be wanted on a warrant. When the man noticed the police officer, he quickly walked into a home and locked the door behind him. The officer pursued the man, who was hiding in a closet in a back bedroom at the home.

When the officer tried to enter the bedroom, Yasmine Samone Dillon attempted to block the officer’s path. She raised her hands in a “ready to fight stance,” according to the arrest report. She wrestled with the officer, striking him in the torso with a closed fist.

Dillon was arrested on felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.