Developer fails to respond to request for financial help with Brownwood windmill and water tower

The Developer has failed to respond to a request for financial help with the demolition and planned replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The initial cost of the removal and replacement of the windmill and water tower was estimated at $225,000 and would be paid for through the Project Wide Advisory Committee which is funded by residents’ maintenance assessments collected south of County Road 466. The ornamental structures were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season due to rotting wood at their bases, making them a safety hazard.

Last month, the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the Developer, asking for financial support for the demolition and replacement of the windmill and water tower.

However, the CDD 7 board was disappointed to learn on Thursday that the Developer has not responded to the letter, which District Manager Kenny Blocker had said was hand delivered to the Developer.

CDD 7 supervisors said the lack of response is a strong indicator of the Developer’s position on the request.

“Perhaps, this is our response,” said Supervisor Steve Lapp.

CDD 7 Chairman Jerry Vicenti was more than a little miffed that the Developer didn’t even respond.

“A little respect would be nice,” Vicenti said.

There is a precedent for such a request. The CDD 7 board in 2014 asked the Developer to contribute toward the placement of a traffic light on Colony Boulevard and the Developer chipped in on its installation.