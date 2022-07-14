92.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 14, 2022
type here...

Man from Guatemala arrested at Aldi after caught behind wheel without driver’s license

By Staff Report
Dario Otoniel Bamaca Cinto
Dario Otoniel Bamaca Cinto

A man from Guatemala was arrested at Aldi after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license.

Dario Otoniel Bamaca Cinto, 23, of Orlando, was driving a tan Chevrolet SUV shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 when a Wildwood police officer noticed that Cinto was not wearing a seat belt. A traffic stop was initiated at the nearby Aldi grocery store in Oxford.

During the traffic stop, Cinto handed the police officer a Guatemalan identification card. A computer check confirmed he does not have a valid driver’s license.

Cinto was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Tucker Carlson is deliberately fueling unrest in America

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the argument that Tucker Carlson is deliberately fueling unrest in America.

Jan 6. hearings revealing a frightening picture of American society

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader contends the Jan 6. hearings are revealing a frightening picture of American society.

Let’s get rid of political signs and flags in The Villages

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to get rid of political signs and flags in The Villages.

The Villages has little regard for loss of natural habitat

A Sumterville resident contends The Villages has little regard for the loss of natural habitat. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Latest rumor about purchase by the Developer

A Village of Collier resident who recently got everybody laughing with a Letter to the Editor, is ready to deliver another chuckle.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos