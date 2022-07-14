Man from Guatemala arrested at Aldi after caught behind wheel without driver’s license

A man from Guatemala was arrested at Aldi after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license.

Dario Otoniel Bamaca Cinto, 23, of Orlando, was driving a tan Chevrolet SUV shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 when a Wildwood police officer noticed that Cinto was not wearing a seat belt. A traffic stop was initiated at the nearby Aldi grocery store in Oxford.

During the traffic stop, Cinto handed the police officer a Guatemalan identification card. A computer check confirmed he does not have a valid driver’s license.

Cinto was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond