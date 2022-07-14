Tucker Carlson is deliberately fueling unrest in America

To the Editor:

Last night I watched the first few minutes of the Tucker Carlson show. As a reformed Republican, I do not like Carlson’s attempts at manipulation by fear; however, to be well informed, I want to know what he and other pundits on Fox are putting out for the consumption of their fans. He spent those 15 minutes insisting America is failing; our economy is in serious trouble; inflation is out of control and going higher and the Biden administration is to blame and is doing nothing to combat it.

Carlson is not only wrong; he is dangerously wrong and he is fueling unrest and even violence in America with the continual fear-mongering tirades against our government. The economy of the USA is still the biggest in the world; China is catching up but they still have NOT surpassed us. Our inflation is high; but not historically high and economists believe it will flatten and settle out at historically average levels within a year to 18 months. Core inflation peaked in March and is declining (inflation minus oil & food). ALL economists state unequivocally that oil companies and many retailers & wholesalers, including food, are profiteering and that higher prices imposed on the consumer do NOT reflect higher costs they are passing on. Our current status is that unemployment is at historic lows; wages in real terms are rising, pulling many families out of poverty for the first time; the stock market has taken a much needed correction which appears to be bottoming out (but the stock market does NOT reflect the economy); lingering effects of the pandemic remain but statistically, jobs lost during the lockdown & pandemic have completely been recovered; investment in infrastructure and stimulus support programs during the pandemic have been responsible for the creation of new jobs; America has regained respect and relationships with our Allies which were lost under the previous Administration.

Tucker Carlson and his manipulation of a gullible audience is a threat to America and our democracy. White supremacists and domestic militia groups that say the same kinds of things have been labeled by the FBI as “domestic terrorists”. In this definition, possibly could Tucker Carlson also be labeled as a “domestic terrorist?” Constant fear-mongering and attempts to make us feel less safe and less trusting of those who have power over our lives makes us feel threatened and afraid and generates responses, sometimes including aggression and violence like that unleashed on Jan. 6 in the attack on our Capitol. Anyone who listens to him and believes the lies and misinformation he peddles is at risk and should consider that risk to themselves and to their families.

America does not need more fear-mongering and threats to our safety. America is still the strongest country in the world with the most sophisticated and powerful military in the world and with the biggest economy in the world. Tucker Carlson saying otherwise cannot change the facts.

America is OK. Believe it.

Marshall Wright

Village of Tierra Del Sol