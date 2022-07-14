Turtle Love On Fenny Nature Trail

These two turtles appeared to be kissing while hanging out on a log at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sandra Hurlbutt for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
