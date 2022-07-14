Villages Box Office employee’s golf cart snatched from town square

A Villages Box Office employee’s golf cart was snatched from a parking lot at a town square in The Villages.

The longtime box office employee had parked her dark blue 2017 Yamaha gas-powered golf cart on the night of June 21 in the parking lot at 970 Del Mar Drive at Spanish Springs Town Square. She returned at 7 a.m. the following morning and found that her golf cart had vanished, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A detective began working with The Villages Technology Solutions Group to obtain surveillance images from the square at the time of the theft of the golf cart. An image was provided that led to the development of 39-year-old Patrick Ewel White of Okahumpka as a suspect.

White had been arrested June 23, along with 40-year-old Kathleen Helen Vansant of Summerfield, in a golf cart that had illegally crossed U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Bailey Plaza in Summerfield. They were traveling in a blue Club Car golf cart, which had been rented by White from The Villages Golf Cars. The rental was overdue.

White and Vansant were taken into custody on drug charges by Marion County sheriff’s deputies. A second woman, who identified herself as White’s girlfriend, was not arrested. She looked at the surveillance images from the square and said the man in the photo was White. However, White and Vansant both denied any knowledge of any stolen golf carts.

A warrant was issued in Lake County, charging White with the theft of the golf cart from the box office at town square. He was taken into custody on a felony charge of grand theft and booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail. He was being held without bond as his bond has been revoked on previous charges of grand theft and burglary.