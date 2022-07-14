92.4 F
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Wildwood police nab man wanted on warrants charging him with robbery and assault

By Staff Report
Giovanni Alexis Quinones
Wildwood police nabbed a man wanted on warrants charging him with crimes including robbery and assault.

Giovanni Alexis Quinones, 22, of Lake Placid, was arrested when officers were called to a family disturbance at about 7 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment in the 1000 block of Lee Street. Officers learned that Quinones was wanted on Highlands County warrants charging him with robbery by sudden snatching, false imprisonment, child abuse, tampering with a witness, battery on a pregnant woman and burglary with assault or battery.

Quinones was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

