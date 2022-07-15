Community Standards poised to take action on RV violating spirit of 72-hour rule in The Villages

Community Standards is poised to take action on a recreation vehicle violating the spirit of the 72-hour rule in The Villages.

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously voted to find that Douglas and Lina Herman haven been storing their RV in the driveway of their home at 2336 Wilson Way. The board’s vote empowers Community Standards to take action on the repeated violations.

A complaint was received April 19 by Community Standards about the RV being parked in the driveway for more than 72 hours. A deed restriction reminder was issued providing a reminder to the couple that RVs cannot be stored in driveways more than 72 hours at a time, according to information provided in a public hearing at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Another complaint about another longer-than-allowed stay by the RV was lodged on June 30. A deed compliance officer spoke with the homeowner and explained the 72-hour rule for loading and unloading.

Community Standards said there have been “numerous” complaints about the RV.

CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow said it’s obvious that the homeowner has been playing a cat-and-mouse game with Community Standards. In essence, the homeowner has been keeping the RV in the driveway for 72 hours, briefly moving it and returning it for another 72 hours.

“It’s a way of getting around the rule and using it to your advantage,” Kadow said. “Most people who have RVs in The Villages do it properly and store them in a facility.”

The board unanimously voted to declare this a recurring violation. That means that if another complaint is received, Community Standards is not required to give the Hermans “reasonable time” to correct the violation. The couple could face daily fines of up to $500.

The Hermans bought their home in 2020 for $280,000.