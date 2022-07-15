92 F
The Villages
Friday, July 15, 2022
By Staff Report
Sidney M. Liebowitz passed away Wednesday, July 14th, 2022 at age 94.

Sidney was born in New York City, NY to his parents, Abe Liebowitz and Anna Kravitz. He would meet the love of his life, Doris, in high school where, even after she switched schools, he would carry her books every day. The two would later marry and spend 75 years of happy marriage together, holding hands. They would raise two children, Arthur and Pamella.

Sidney would proudly serve his country by joining the Army Air Force. Afterwards he would work as a manager in a factory making pocketbooks and then go on to work for Hebrew National. In addition, he enjoyed umpiring baseball.

Sidney and Doris would leave New York and move to Pembroke Pines, FL later in life, and finally to The Villages, FL. After retirement, Sidney kept busy by working as an usher at both baseball and tennis games, with himself enjoying playing tennis.

His family would remember him best as a “Very Nice Guy” with his trademark saying, “It never hurts to be nice!”.

Sidney is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Doris and son, Arthur.

He is survived by his daughter Pamella; son-in-law, Martin; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great- grandchildren.

