Friday, July 15, 2022
Villager’s son jailed without bond following arrest on Volusia County warrant

By Staff Report
Christopher Paul Robbins Leone
Christopher Paul Robbins-Leone

A Villager’s son has been jailed without bond following his arrest on a Volusia County warrant.

Christopher Paul Robbins-Leone, 37, who lives with his father at 2176 Smoaks St. in the Cherry Vale Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, was arrested Thursday at the probation office in Bushnell on a warrant charging him with violating his probation on a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.The offense took place March 12, 2020 and Robbins-Leone is scheduled to be on felony probation through Sept. 3, 2024.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on his custody by officials from Volusia County.

