CDD 8 officials to huddle in secret as Villager vows to fight to keep little white cross

Community Development District 8 officials will huddle in secret as a Villager vows to fight to keep his little white cross.

CDD 8 supervisors on Friday agreed to meet next month in a closed session with their attorney Mark Brionez. They will meet to discuss possible options in their ongoing legal battle with Villager Wayne Anderson and his wife Bonnie.

The Andersons have been locked in a standoff for years with CDD 8 which maintains the couple’s little white cross is a “yard ornament,” therefore in violation of the deed restriction. The little white cross remains on display at their home in the Village of Tamarind Grove, despite repeated orders to take it down and mounting deed compliance fines.

Wayne Anderson recently invoked the memory of a famous naval battle to express his commitment to the fight to save his little white cross.

“During the Revolutionary War, American naval captain John Paul Jones was locked in a fierce battle with a British ship. When the captain demanded that Jones surrender, Jones famously replied: ‘I have not yet begun to fight!’” said Wayne Anderson. “Just like Jones, Bonnie and I are determined to battle The Villages’ unethical, illegal and unconstitutional efforts to prevent us from displaying the little white cross in our front yard. We are firmly convinced that we will prevail.”

The Andersons also recently brought aboard the well known law firm, Bogin, Munns & Munns of Orlando, to bolster their legal representation.