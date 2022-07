To the Editor:

As a fairly new resident here in highly conservative Sumter County, I’ve been noticing the leaning of various articles and topics carried by The Villages Daily Sun.

The recent front page photo of Democrat Candidate charlie Crist was not only ridiculously poor, but actually laughable! You don’t do yourselves any favors by being so obviously rude to your opponents.

Makes your paper look small.

Colleen Kelly

Village of Charlotte