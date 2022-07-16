86.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 16, 2022
President Biden consistently gets it wrong

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

You have to credit President Biden with consistency. He consistently gets it wrong.
This week he was in Saudi Arabia, hat in hand, begging the Saudis to increase oil production. This country sent us the terrorists that brought down the twin towers and killed 3,000+ innocent Americans, including children. They killed an American journalist in cold blood. They are bad actors on the world stage. Yes, President Biden, on the political stage called them pariahs. But, due to his administration’s mishandling and incompetent handling of issues affecting the economy, he , hypocritically is begging them to help him lower historically high gas prices in America. He knows the historically high inflation and gas prices will drive his party out of power.
He took this country from being a net exporter of energy to being back to begging evil doers to bail us out. One of his first acts was to shut down the Keystone Pipeline.
Think of President Biden when you take a second mortgage to fill your gas tank and thank President Biden as you lose over $6,000 in one year in inflationary costs to feed and cloth your family.
Yes, President Biden is consistent and it’s bringing our country down.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

