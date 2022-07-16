Suspected vending machine thief pleads for compassionate release from jail

A man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from poolside vending machines in The Villages is pleading for a compassionate release from jail.

Michael Scott Boyd, 39, of Ocklawaha, has been lodged since Nov. 1 at the Sumter County Detention Center on multiple charges of theft, burglary and criminal damage to property.

Boyd and an accomplice are charged with raiding Pepsi machines between Sept. 17 and Oct. 26 at swimming pools in The Villages including in Amelia, Allamanda, Bridgeport, Largo, Lynnhaven and Sunset Pointe.

The thieves are suspected of using a crowbar or screwdriver to break into the vending machines. The damage to the machines was estimated at $14,000. Their initial take was estimated at about $2,500. Also charged in the case is 37-year-old John Edward Dyson Jr., also of Ocklawaha, who has a long criminal history of stealing money from machines at area car washes.

An attorney hired by Boyd’s mother is asking that he be released on his own recognizance. The attorney claims that Boyd has “end-stage renal disease.” He needs to receive dialysis three times week, must take multiple medications and requires a special diet. Medical care for Boyd, who receives disability income from Social Security, is estimated to cost more than $12,000 per month.

A hearing on the motion seeking Boyd’s release has been scheduled for Aug. 11 in Sumter County Court.