The court will hear the truth about me and Miss Piggy

To the Editor:

This will be my last Letter to the Editor. I can’t reason with Trump supporters.

Back last October, Miss Piggy and I were in court over a restraining order against me. She was able to get that order because I was falsely arrested in September, for stalking her. That charge was seen for what it was a political arrest. The judge threw it out 4/6/22 right after the DA could not prove I did anything illegal.

Page 3 Line F

“respondent shall not knowingly or intentionally come within 100 Feet of petitioner or her vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is occupied.” That was a line preprinted on the form.

Here is what the judge hand-wrote that day in court, just above that line:

“Respondent shall have no contact with Petitioner when at Village Facilities. However both petitioner and respondent may use the facilities, at the same time.”

So your state attorney will have the first week of August a full jury trial to settle this. When you read the words the judge wrote, it would allow me on Village facilities to walk next to Miss P or sit at a table in the pool area, right next to her table, swim right along side of her. Just no talking or hand jesters.

So with her insistence the DA, they will have a jury trial because I parked three spaces away from her cart in Hadley pool. Your tax dollars at work for Trump Supporters.

Edward McGinty

Village of Hadley