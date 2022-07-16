86.7 F
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Truman Recreation Center and family pool to be closed Wednesday

By Staff Report

The Truman Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, July 20.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Truman Recreation Center at (352) 751-2650.

