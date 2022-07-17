Alabama man enters plea after rooftop arrest at hotel in The Villages

An Alabama man has entered a plea in a criminal case after his rooftop arrest last month at a hotel in The Villages.

Jimero Lee Von Jackson, 23, of Ozark, Ala. pleaded not guilty in Lake County Court last week to charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felony battery by strangulation, aggravated assault, giving false information to law enforcement and resisting arrest. He continues to be held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Law enforcement responded June 27 to the Comfort Inn & Suites on Avenida Central where Jackson pointed a Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic handgun at a woman in a guest room, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Jackson had struck the woman several times and choked her. When police attempted to enter the hotel room, Jackson jumped out a window onto a section of the roof. He would not comply with officers’ commands to come down off the roof, so Lake County Fire Rescue was called to the scene with a ladder truck. An officer was able to ascend the ladder and get Jackson down off the roof.

In a form filed with the court, Jackson has indicated he has declined the services of the public defender’s office. He indicated he has an income of $4,000 per month and will hire a private attorney.