Barbara J Bowden, 71, of Wildwood, FL, passed away July 9, 2022, with her loving husband and family by her side.

She was born to the late John and Rosa Ella Bourne, July 20, 1950, in Garden City, MI. She married Michael J Bowden Sr. on September 5, 1970. They lived together in Hillman, MI for thirty-eight years before retiring and relocating to Wildwood, FL.

Barb is survived by her husband of Fifty-one years, Michael J Bowden Sr., two children: Michael J Bowden Jr. (Shanna) of Rogers City and Dawn Bowden (Tam) of Vassar. She is also survived by one granddaughter Alissa Bowden and three grandsons Mason Bowden, Jaxon Bowden, and Ryder Baxter-Bowden.

Barb will forever be known for her love of life, devoted wife, mother and her unconditional love for her grandchildren. She had various jobs throughout her life but she found her happiness while working for NEMCSA for twelve years. She loved to work with children. Barb was immensely proud of her grandchildren and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and ribbit stories.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hillman, MI and officiated by Rev. James Siler.