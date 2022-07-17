Friends of SoZo Kids seeking hairdressers and nail polishers for event

Friends of SoZo Kids is looking for 12 hairdressers or nail polishers for its annual Kids Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 6, outside at the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church. Hair cutters need to bring their own hair-cutting tools. Nail polishing supplies will be provided.

About 1,000 children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest will attend the annual Back-to-School Bash, where they also get free backpacks, school supplies, underwear, and sneakers. Volunteers are needed between 8 a.m. and noon. For more information, email [email protected].

Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated solely to supporting the Help Agency of the Forest Inc., a nonprofit known as SoZo Kids, which serves children living in abject poverty in the Ocala National Forest.