Sunday, July 17, 2022
Friends of SoZo Kids seeking hairdressers and nail polishers for event

By Staff Report

Friends of SoZo Kids is looking for 12 hairdressers or nail polishers for its annual Kids Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 6, outside at the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church. Hair cutters need to bring their own hair-cutting tools. Nail polishing supplies will be provided.

Haircut1
About 1,000 children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest will attend the annual Back-to-School Bash, where they also get free backpacks, school supplies, underwear, and sneakers. Volunteers are needed between 8 a.m. and noon. For more information, email [email protected].

Angel nails
Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated solely to supporting the Help Agency of the Forest Inc., a nonprofit known as SoZo Kids, which serves children living in abject poverty in the Ocala National Forest.

