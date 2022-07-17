Mary Jane Melton

81.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 17, 2022
By Staff Report
Mary Jane (Jane) Melton
Born: December 26, 1930 in Ottawa, IL
Died: June 19, 2022 in The Villages, Florida

Mary Jane (Munson) Melton, 91, of The Villages, Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Sunday June 19, 2022 in hospice care.

Jane was born December 26, 1930 in Ottawa, Illinois, a daughter of Mayme and Emory Munson. Jane married Albert B. Melton, Jr. on February 19, 1955. Al survives as well as three children, James Melton from Smyrna, Georgia, Diane Zosky from Normal, Illinois, and Terry Melton from Leesburg, Florida and one sister, Eleanor (Doll) Thomas from Marseilles, Illinois. Al and Jane have four lovely grand-daughters and four energetic great-grandchildren who adored their Grandma. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, two brothers, and one sister.

Jane was a homemaker through life, but as a farmer’s wife, that of course meant she helped out in many ways with the family farming. Jane and Al spent the majority of their lives in rural Ottawa, until building their retirement home in The Villages Florida in 1996. They split their time between Ottawa and Florida until 2014 when they moved permanently to Florida to spend their time enjoying golf, bocce ball, and many wicked card games with their friends and family. Jane enjoyed life.

Jane was a life-long member from childhood through adulthood of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ottawa, Illinois until they moved permanently to The Villages where she became a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church.

Her funeral will be July 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm at St. Patrick’s Church Ottawa. A memorial celebration of life will occur later for friends in The Villages. Memorial donations can be made in Jane’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.

