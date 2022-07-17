74.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Villagers for Trump golf cart rally to encourage voter turnout

By Staff Report

A Villagers for Trump golf cart rally on Sunday will encourage voter turnout.

The “Be Sure to Vote” rally will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Participants will gather at 3 p.m. at Creekside Medical Center at 1050 Old Camp Road, across from Barnes & Noble.

The golf carts will travel from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood Paddock Square.

In Sumter County, July 25 will be the last day to register to vote or update your registration to be eligible to take part in the Aug. 23 primary. Early voting will begin on Aug. 13.

