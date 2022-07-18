87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 18, 2022
type here...

Developer of car wash delays plan due to crowded field in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

The developer of a planned car wash has hit the pause button due to a crowded field in Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to receive a presentation Monday evening about the proposed car wash planned East Lakeview Street and South U.S. Hwy. 27/441, just behind the existing Super Wash Car Wash. The new structure was going to include a 4,220-square-foot building, 900-square-foot detailing bay and 24 vacuum cleaning spaces.

However, the conceptual preview was canceled at the last minute, because the developer is concerned about the new car wash going in as the new 7-Eleven with a car wash on the Historic Side of The Villages as well as Big Dan’s Car Wash are being built in Lady Lake.

Their are also several other new car washes in The Villages and Wildwood area.

The developer has not abandoned the plan, however wanted to take some time and evaluate the market.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What gives conservatives the right to overturn my government?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident asks what gives conservatives the right to talk of civil war and overthrowing the government?

Share the paths because E-bikes are here to stay

A Village of Piedmont resident advises that residents should get used to sharing the paths with E-bikes because they are here to stay. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Republican voters, hear me out

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident pleads with Republican voters to take a look at what is happening.

Brittney Griner put down the United States and now wants our help

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that Brittney Griner put down the United States and after she broke the law in Russia she wants America to rescue her. Read his thoughts in a Letter to the Editor.

Tucker Carlson and promoting fear

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager responds to another letter writer’s allegation about FOX News personality Tucker Carlson.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos