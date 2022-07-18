Developer of car wash delays plan due to crowded field in Lady Lake

The developer of a planned car wash has hit the pause button due to a crowded field in Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to receive a presentation Monday evening about the proposed car wash planned East Lakeview Street and South U.S. Hwy. 27/441, just behind the existing Super Wash Car Wash. The new structure was going to include a 4,220-square-foot building, 900-square-foot detailing bay and 24 vacuum cleaning spaces.

However, the conceptual preview was canceled at the last minute, because the developer is concerned about the new car wash going in as the new 7-Eleven with a car wash on the Historic Side of The Villages as well as Big Dan’s Car Wash are being built in Lady Lake.

Their are also several other new car washes in The Villages and Wildwood area.

The developer has not abandoned the plan, however wanted to take some time and evaluate the market.