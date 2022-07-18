86.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 18, 2022
Irate woman allegedly used wooden stick to smash windshield of man friend’s vehicle

By Staff Report
Taylor Nicole Malin
Taylor Nicole Malin

An irate woman allegedly used a wooden stick to smash the windshield of a man friend’s vehicle.

Taylor Nicole Malin, 25, of Wildwood, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Friday when she was driving a silver 2010 Hyundai in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who spotted Malin, who had been arrested on drug charges in 2017, knew she was wanted in connection with the July 6 incident.

A man told deputies that on that day, an “irate” Malin arrived at his home and used a wooden stick to hit the windshield of his vehicle. The damage to the windshield caused the glass to cave inward and crack the entire driver’s side of the windshield, the report said. Damage was estimated at $250. She fled before the arrival of law enforcement.

When she was stopped Friday, she was taken into custody on a charge of criminal mischief. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

