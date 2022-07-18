Lynda M. Calkins

Lynda Madison Calkins, 74, of Marsh Bend, The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Lynda was born in Watch Hill, RI and spent most of her childhood days Charleston, She attended Bryant College and received her HR Certificate. One of her fondest childhood memories was earning a $5 bill for swimming to a raft and back with her Dada One of her earliest ambitions was to be a good cook: Her mother always said she would “be the best damned cook to ever straddle a pot”, The things that would make her smile were her Chuck (always), animals, the Ocean, our boat(s), Narragansett, RI and her grandchildren. She loved all seven of them and couldn’t wait to spend more time with them.

She worked in the Human Resources Profession for over thirty years, becoming HR Manager forAmerican Mathematical Society, Providence RI, and as HR Manager for EMC’s branch office Alexandria, VA. She enjoyed boating and just sitting on the beach in her spare time. Recently she was able to enjoy the pleasure of golf (with one “hole in one” number four on Turtle Mound) and dancing at the squares while here in The Villages.

Lynda will be dearly missed and always remembered by her charm and good nature. Lynda was predeceased by Raymond Paterson Madison and Lydia Kendall Madison. She is survived by her loving Husband Chuck, her son Adam Bondarek, his wife Georgette and his children Cole Bondarek and Claire Bondarek, her stepson Guy Calkins, his wife Brooke and their twins Bradley and Suzie, Guy’s daughter Brianna, also her stepdaughter Jodi Coleman, her husband Chris and their two daughters Morgan and Kaelin

Lynda requested a celebration of life be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all of Lynda’s loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at Heirs-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162, on August 3, 2022 at 2:00 with services to be held at 3:00. In lieu of flowers Lynda had asked that all donations be given to Stg Judes Childrens Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.