86.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 18, 2022
type here...

Megan Nicole Hall

By Staff Report
Megan Nicole Hall
Megan Nicole Hall

Megan Nicole Hall, 28, of Wildwood, FL passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born Thursday, July 15, 1993 in Dover, DE to James L. Hall, Jr. and Lisa M. Hall.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Avree V. Hall of FL, parents, James L. Hall, Jr of DE. and Lisa M. Hall of FL; loving sister, Erika “Sissy” Wayman and her nephew,Mikey and Nieces: Ava and Ro all of FL; two big brothers of which she adored, Jimbo and Cody Hall and their children all of DE; grandparents, Jack and Dorothy Severson of FL and Tom and Gerri McNeal of DE; loving aunts: Stacy Saylor of DE, Amy (Ed) Simms of DE, Judy (Marco) Hall-Berry of FL, Crystal (Andy) Ribolla of DE; loving uncles, John (Bettina) Hall, Albert (Star) Gordy both of FL; and many loving cousins she loved dearly.

Megan was a very loving, witty and strong minded. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her boyfriend, and her friends. She really loved to make others laugh and smile. She was a fighter to the end. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. She truly cherished all her friendships. She will forever remain in our hearts.

There will be a visitation from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

There will be a Celebration of Life Funeral Service 2:00 pm Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What gives conservatives the right to overturn my government?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident asks what gives conservatives the right to talk of civil war and overthrowing the government?

Share the paths because E-bikes are here to stay

A Village of Piedmont resident advises that residents should get used to sharing the paths with E-bikes because they are here to stay. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Republican voters, hear me out

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident pleads with Republican voters to take a look at what is happening.

Brittney Griner put down the United States and now wants our help

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that Brittney Griner put down the United States and after she broke the law in Russia she wants America to rescue her. Read his thoughts in a Letter to the Editor.

Tucker Carlson and promoting fear

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager responds to another letter writer’s allegation about FOX News personality Tucker Carlson.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos