Megan Nicole Hall, 28, of Wildwood, FL passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born Thursday, July 15, 1993 in Dover, DE to James L. Hall, Jr. and Lisa M. Hall.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Avree V. Hall of FL, parents, James L. Hall, Jr of DE. and Lisa M. Hall of FL; loving sister, Erika “Sissy” Wayman and her nephew,Mikey and Nieces: Ava and Ro all of FL; two big brothers of which she adored, Jimbo and Cody Hall and their children all of DE; grandparents, Jack and Dorothy Severson of FL and Tom and Gerri McNeal of DE; loving aunts: Stacy Saylor of DE, Amy (Ed) Simms of DE, Judy (Marco) Hall-Berry of FL, Crystal (Andy) Ribolla of DE; loving uncles, John (Bettina) Hall, Albert (Star) Gordy both of FL; and many loving cousins she loved dearly.

Megan was a very loving, witty and strong minded. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her boyfriend, and her friends. She really loved to make others laugh and smile. She was a fighter to the end. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. She truly cherished all her friendships. She will forever remain in our hearts.

There will be a visitation from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

There will be a Celebration of Life Funeral Service 2:00 pm Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.