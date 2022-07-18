Motorcyclist arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at Dallas Inn

A motorcyclist was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking beer at the Dallas Inn in Summerfield.

James Edward Smith, 31, of Atlantic Beach, failed to maintain his lane while riding a motorcycle at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Smith had slurred speech and it appeared he had been drinking. He admitted he drank three beers about 30 minutes earlier at the Dallas Inn.

“I had reason to believe that the defendant had more to drink than he was disclosing,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Smith struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.