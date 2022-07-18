87.3 F
Monday, July 18, 2022
Report indicates Villager who drank at lunch attacked husband recovering from hip surgery

By Staff Report
Nanette Reneau
Nanette Reneau

A Villager who reportedly drank with a lady friend at lunch allegedly returned home and attacked her husband, who is recovering from hip surgery.

Nanette Reneau, 63, continued to be held without bond Monday at the Marion County Jail following her weekend arrest at her home in the Village of Springdale on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Her husband told deputies Reneau was picked up by a friend Saturday and they went to lunch. Reneau was dropped back at the home “because she was severely intoxicated,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Upon her return home, she began arguing with her husband, who has been bedridden due to recent hip surgery. Reneau, who weighs 100 pounds, allegedly jumped on top of him and began hitting him.

When deputies arrived, they found Reneau in a separate bedroom and she was “highly intoxicated.” She denied she had been drinking and denied going to lunch with a friend.

Reneau had been placed on probation earlier this year after spending 28 consecutive days in jail. She was ordered to complete eight hours of anger management training and to seek an alcohol abuse evaluation.

Reneau had been arrested Feb. 17 after allegedly throwing a set of keys at her husband at their premiere home on SE 88th Covington Circle in the Royal Oak section of Springdale. She was re-arrested days later after returning to their home against a judge’s order.

Reneau had been arrested in 2019 in a battle over a bottle of vodka when she was living in the Village of Belle Aire. That charge of battery was dropped after Reneau completed an anger management course.

