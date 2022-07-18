86.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 18, 2022
What gives conservatives the right to overturn my government?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As I listen to Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and other prominent conservatives talk of civil war and overthrowing the government, I ask myself what gives them the the right? Who are they to tell 330 million people under what form of government they must live? We choose our representatives with our vote and send them to Washington to do their best on our behalf. You may not like my representative but they were sent by the voters of their district.
Civil war? Who are conservatives going to attack? Their fellow citizens who may not believe the way they do? Are they any less entitled to their beliefs.? Or the people’s representatives? Hang Mike Pence? Who gave them the right?
I happen to like a democratic form of government. I support my government right or wrong. I can vote for change if I want but overthrow My government? That is a failure of this generation and a repudiation of all our founding fathers believed in. And left in our hands.
Shame on Conservative firebrands like Steve Bannon and their followers. They are truly UnAmerican.

Diane Yates
Village of Virginia Trace

 

