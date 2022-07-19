New Asian restaurant coming to Southern Trace Plaza

An Asian restaurant is coming to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

Kung Fu Chefs Asian Restaurant will be opening at 3437 Wedgewood Lane next to Giovanni’s Ristorante & Pizzeria. An opening date for the new restaurant has not been announced.

The location was previously home to China Buffet which closed several years ago.

Also going in adjacent to the Kung Fu Chefs restaurant will be a new Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa. Hand & Stone already has a location at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages.