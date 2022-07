To the Editor:

My husband and I enjoy riding our E-bikes daily on the paths. We are very respectful of walkers, roller skaters and people with their dogs. We always greet them and for the most part they are friendly. We live in a wonderful community, let’s all be respectful of each other’s modes of exercise! There’s plenty of room for all of us to enjoy this wonderful community.

Tracy Sheptuk

Village of Cason Hammock