19-year-old assisted living caregiver arrested in alleged attack

A teen assisted living caregiver was arrested at her place of employment after an alleged attack which left a victim with broken eyeglasses.

Ariana Share Nieves, 19, of Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal mischief after the the alleged attack which took place Tuesday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Watertown, N.Y. native and an accomplice went to the victim’s apartment and banged on the door. When the victim answered the door, the pair pulled at her hair and punched her, the report said. The victim’s prescription glasses valued at $250 were broken in the altercation.

Nieves was questioned and taken into custody the day after the attack at her place of employment, Inspiritas of Wildwood.

Nieves was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.