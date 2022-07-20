82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
type here...

19-year-old assisted living caregiver arrested in alleged attack

By Staff Report
Ariana Share Nieves
Ariana Share Nieves

A teen assisted living caregiver was arrested at her place of employment after an alleged attack which left a victim with broken eyeglasses.

Ariana Share Nieves, 19, of Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal mischief after the the alleged attack which took place Tuesday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Watertown, N.Y. native and an accomplice went to the victim’s apartment and banged on the door. When the victim answered the door, the pair pulled at her hair and punched her, the report said. The victim’s prescription glasses valued at $250 were broken in the altercation.

Nieves was questioned and taken into custody the day after the attack at her place of employment, Inspiritas of Wildwood.

Inspiritas of Wildwood
Inspiritas of Wildwood

Nieves was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths

A reader says the common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths.

Housing bubble has started to crack

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns the housing bubble is about to burst. Read his Letter to the Editor.

E-bikes can be good for your health

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says E-bikes can be beneficial to those seeing some exercise.

There’s plenty of room for all of us

A Village of Cason Hammock resident who enjoys riding E-bike with her husband contends there is plenty of room for all those who want to enjoy the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.

NPR and their version of the truth

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concern about National Public Radio and its “truth squad.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos