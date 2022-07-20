82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
type here...

Red-Shouldered Hawk Resting On Dead Tree Behind The Village Of Bradford

By Staff Report

This red-shouldered hawk was resting on a dead tree on the trail behind the Village of Bradford. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Red-Shouldered Hawk Resting On Dead Tree Behind The Village Of Bradford
Red-Shouldered Hawk Resting On Dead Tree Behind The Village Of Bradford

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths

A reader says the common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths.

Housing bubble has started to crack

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns the housing bubble is about to burst. Read his Letter to the Editor.

E-bikes can be good for your health

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says E-bikes can be beneficial to those seeing some exercise.

There’s plenty of room for all of us

A Village of Cason Hammock resident who enjoys riding E-bike with her husband contends there is plenty of room for all those who want to enjoy the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.

NPR and their version of the truth

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concern about National Public Radio and its “truth squad.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos