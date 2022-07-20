Sumter County officials advise motorists of intersection improvement to begin next week

An intersection improvement project is set to begin Monday, July 25 at U.S. 301 and County Road 470, which will include adding a southbound left-turn lane on U.S. 301 along with shoulder widening. It also includes lengthening the CR 470 right-turn lane as well as shoulder widening to U.S. 301. Traffic signalization will be constructed to accommodate these improvements.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the U.S. 301 and County Road 470 intersection. Lane closures will primarily occur during nighttime hours. Lane closures also will be implemented via use of flaggers to construct the improvements.