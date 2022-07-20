82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
type here...

Sumter County officials advise motorists of intersection improvement to begin next week

By Staff Report

An intersection improvement project is set to begin Monday, July 25 at U.S. 301 and County Road 470, which will include adding a southbound left-turn lane on U.S. 301 along with shoulder widening. It also includes lengthening the CR 470 right-turn lane as well as shoulder widening to U.S. 301. Traffic signalization will be constructed to accommodate these improvements.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the U.S. 301 and County Road 470 intersection. Lane closures will primarily occur during nighttime hours. Lane closures also will be implemented via use of flaggers to construct the improvements.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths

A reader says the common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths.

Housing bubble has started to crack

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns the housing bubble is about to burst. Read his Letter to the Editor.

E-bikes can be good for your health

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says E-bikes can be beneficial to those seeing some exercise.

There’s plenty of room for all of us

A Village of Cason Hammock resident who enjoys riding E-bike with her husband contends there is plenty of room for all those who want to enjoy the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.

NPR and their version of the truth

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concern about National Public Radio and its “truth squad.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos