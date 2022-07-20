Wildwood city manager gets big salary hike as commissioners struggle with their pay

Wildwood commissioners Monday approved a 12 percent raise for City Manager Jason McHugh and discussed a 4 percent cost-of-living increase for mid- and low-level city employees.

But they struggled on whether to increase their own pay.

McHugh’s pay hike will boost his salary to $168,000 a year.

The decision came after Commissioner Joe Elliott presented results from his extensive research of city manager salaries. Of 93 cities with populations of 10,000 to 50,000, he said the average salary was $163,743 and the range was $11,500 to $250,141.

McHugh’s annual salary was $108,000 when he took over the job in 2017 and raises brought his current salary to $150,000.

“We’re pleased with the job you’re doing,” Mayor Ed Wolf told McHugh. “I could never imagine the city of Wildwood (now), having seen us come from basically nothing.”

In a presentation on the proposed 2022-23 city budget, McHugh discussed a plan to offer a 4 percent cost-of-living increase to mid- and low-level employees.

He said the city has sought proposals for a company to update pay classifications and salary ranges in light of market demands. Employees could receive raises later in the fiscal year as a result of that study.

Elliott asked whether it could be a problem that Sumter County plans to offer its employees a 5.9 percent cost-of-living increase. McHugh said that could be possible.

“It’s a difficult tightrope to walk,” Elliott said. “I think we’ve got a good plan. I just don’t want to be blindsided.”

Commissioners found it more difficult to decide whether they should increase their own pay, currently at $8,131 a year. No decision was made and the issue was deferred to a future meeting. Pay increases for commissioners can take effect only after an election.

Elliott, who also researched commissioner pay in other counties, said the range is $4,000 to $12,000 a year for counties of 10,000 to 50,000 population. A 25 percent increase would raise Wildwood’s annual pay to $10,162 while a 14.8 percent hike would mean $9,362.

Due to inflation, Commissioner Julian Green said commissioners should receive $1,200 to $1,500 monthly, up from $1,000 monthly he suggested last year. That would be $14,400 to $18,000 a year.

Green said he travels around the state for meetings with officials of other counties and some of those meetings help generate revenue for Wildwood.

But Wolf pushed back on Green’s numbers.

“I’m uncomfortable with anything that’s above the COLA (cost-of-living adjustment),” he said, adding that his job was more difficult in the old days because city staff today is more efficient.

Commissioner Pamala Harrison-Bivins said commissioners used to receive annual COLA increases but the practice was halted approximately 15 years ago. She said it should be resumed.

Commissioner Marco Flores said he also would support COLA increases.

McHugh said applying COLA increases since 2019 could increase commissioner salaries to $9,362.