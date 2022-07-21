90.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 21, 2022
American Legion Post 347 to host food drive as needs soar in local area

By Staff Report

American Legion Post 347 on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake will be hosting a food drive to help stock the shelves at local pantries.

Volunteers will be in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24 to remove bags of donated items from cars. The donated items will be taken inside and sorted for the local food pantries.

“The need is genuine with the prices of gas and food our neighbors are struggling to put food on the table. The pantries would like non-perishable groceries, diapers, pet supplies, paper goods and anything else you can think of,” said Villager Carol Pirone-Udell, one of the leaders of the food drive.

Cash donations will also be accepted.

On Monday, July 25, the items will be trucked to local pantries.

Any questions, contact Carol Pirone-Udell at [email protected] or (914) 373-9947.

